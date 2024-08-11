Charlie, an 11-month-old male Collie cross Whippet, is a confident and playful boy full of love and affection. He who has come from a home through no fault of his own. He requires an active family and could live either alone or with other confident dogs. Charlie enjoys walks and would be suitable for a family with older, dog-experienced children.

Hila, a three-year-old female Pomeranian currently in foster in Berkshire, is a delightful and very affectionate dog. She thrives off attention, enjoys lap time, and walks on a lead. Hila would prefer to be the only dog in the home but responds well to other dogs outside.

Kemp, a five-year-old female Beagle, is timid but growing in confidence. She has come from a breeder. Kemp will need another kind resident dog in the home to boost her confidence. She has never lived in a home and her adopters will need patience as she acclimatises to home life and learns house training.

Kapo, a five-year-old female Cockapoo, is a beautiful and inquisitive dog that came from a breeder. She is most comfortable around when around other dogs and will need a resident dog in the home for company. Kapo has never lived in a home before and may need help learning new skills like house training and walking on a lead.

Dusty, a six-year-old female Deerhound cross Lurcher, is loving and likes to walk and sunbathe. She requires a home with her best friend Noodles or another confident dog. Dusty can live with older, dog-savvy children and may need help with house training as she spent most of her previous life outdoors.