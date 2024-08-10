NINJA has been touring the UK showing people how to make the most of outdoor spaces - with a final stop in Cardiff this weekend.
Ninja’s premium kitchen appliances make it quick and easy to prepare food and drinks at home – whether you’re cooking for yourself, entertaining friends or feeding a hungry family.
Ninja's Better Outdoor Pop-Ups will be held in Cardiff between 12pm and 7pm this weekend (August 10 and 11, 2024) with demonstrations taking place throughout the day - as well as interactive games and the chance to win prizes in fun competitions.
The pop-ups will take place at Library Site, Cardiff, each day. Ninja Chefs - including renowned chef Mark Lloyd who is a master of 'controlled burning of food' and has showcased his culinary expertise at food festivals for more than a decade - will be firing up the grills and pizza ovens, demonstrating their insider hacks.
The events are in line with the Ninja Outdoor range, which includes the:
- Ninja Woodfire Pro Connect XL Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker;
- Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker;
- Ninja Woodfire Pro XL Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker and Woodfire Outdoor Oven, Artisan Pizza Maker and BBQ Smoker.
