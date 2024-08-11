JEWELLERS H Samuel is to remove the clock from the front wall of its shop in the Cwmbran Centre.
It is seeking permission to change the signage at the store and the application has revealed that the clock, which extends from the centre of the unit is to be removed.
The firm has asked Torfaen Borough Council for permission for two fascia signs, which will be internally illuminated, and a projecting sign as part of a revamp of the front of the store.
The advertising consent application is being considered.
