Malachi Yassino Cuthbert (Image: Submitted)

Malachi Yassino Cuthbert was born on July 27, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lb 10oz. His parents are Sasha Mockbill and Motamar Mohamed, of Newport, and his siblings are Alexis, 17, Shayla, 16 and Tyler, 15.

Jaxson Hamilton Laurie (Image: Submitted)

Jaxson Hamilton Laurie was born on July 25, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb. His parents are Bethan Laurie and Chris May, of Rogerstone, and his big brother is Harry, six. Mum Bethan's waters broke an hour after she finished her last shift in work. Baby Jaxson arrived via elective Caesarean section.

Tate Alex Blaney (Image: Submitted)

Tate Alex Blaney was born on July 9, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 4oz. He is the first child of Jodie Powell and Brandon, of Sebastopol.