It is not the first time the venue has suffered a break-in recently, with £4,500 of church equipment being stolen just two weeks ago.

The café was forced to close for all of Thursday as a result of the burglary, but was open as normal on Friday (August 9)

“They stole our tips box and rifled through the till. Luckily, we had not kept much in there after we closed that afternoon,” said café manager Cat Thomas, 32.

“It is more upsetting that it has happened again after it happened a few weeks ago – we think the two situations are linked.

“We don’t know why we keep being targeted. We are a community-based café who invite everyone in.

“We host elderly social groups, mothers and babies’ classes and help drug users looking for rehabilitation.

“We strive to make people feel less lonely. There is no reason why anyone should want to do this to us.”

The Loading Bay café is a coffeeshop inside Faith Church on the Wern Industrial Estate in Rogerstone.

It prides themselves in being a community hub, who employ and give work experiences to members of the community who need additional support.

It earns rave reviews from customers, with an average rating of 4.7 out of five from 15 reviews on Facebook.

Customer Rebekah Reed wrote: "What a lovely, friendly place. To be able to sit with a drink while our little one played was a blessing."

Laura Mokana added: "Lovely coffee shop with very friendly staff. A great place to take babies and children too with ample toys for them to play with."

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a burglary at a commercial address on Wern Industrial Estate, Newport, on Wednesday 7 August.

"An unknown male is believed to have taken cash from a tin box and a tips jar at the cafe sometime between 6pm and 6.20pm."

Anyone who information about either of the two break-ins at the Loading Bay café in Rogerstone should contact Gwent Police by calling 101 or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.