This was the finding from data Visit Britain's latest Domestic Sentiment Tracker, which was analysed by Together Travel.

The study revealed 60 per cent would journey to Wales with their partners, while 37 per cent would visit with their children.

These figures were higher than any other region in the UK.

Seventeen per cent said they would invite friends along, with 11 per cent bringing their pets, and 10 per cent saying they would bring their parents or partner's parents on a trip to Wales.

Zak Ali, of Together Travel, said: “Many times, we get wrapped up in where to go, what to do, and when to go, but we often take for granted who to go with.



“It’s so lovely to see people branching out and bringing others with them on holiday – there's something special about sharing your favourite destination with loved ones or exploring a new place together.”

