However, many owners still feel isolated in their grief.

A survey conducted by Dogs Trust, which has rehoming centres in Cardiff and Bridgend, found that one in ten people who have lost a dog felt there was no one they could talk to about their sorrow.

The charity said this is concerning since 89 per cent of UK adults believe losing a dog is like losing a close family member.

Yet, the survey revealed around half of the owners faced barriers in expressing their feelings after the death of their pet.

People said they thought others wouldn’t understand their feelings, feared being judged for being upset, felt embarrassed about their levels of distress, and couldn't find the right words to express their feelings.

The majority (74 per cent) felt they could talk to family about their feelings of loss, but very few said they would discuss this with their boss or colleagues.

Samantha Davis, legacy and in-memory manager at Dogs Trust, said: "The loss of a pet dog can be as devastating as losing a family member.

"Dogs hold a special place in our hearts, offering unconditional love and companionship, and when they pass away, the grief can be profound and, sadly for some, isolating.

"It's really important that owners who experience the loss of their canine companions can open up and share their feelings with friends and family.

“Many will find solace in knowing they are not alone."

To help those affected by their dog's passing, Dogs Trust has launched its first Walk for Our Old Friends (WOOF) event.

The charity encourages people to come together and walk in memory of their dogs.

People can participate in the Woof Walk for free, and with a £10 donation, they will receive a branded lanyard with a memory card, plus a wildflower coaster with seeds to plant.

To join the WOOF Walk, visit the Dogs Trust website. People are also able to share memories of their dogs on the trust's memory wall.