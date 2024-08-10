The awards, launched by the Farm Shop and Deli Show, in partnership with The Grocer and supported by Fieldfare, celebrate the country's independent specialist retail market.

This year, the awards have six categories: Delicatessen, Farm Shop Large, Farm Shop Small, Independent Local Shop/Village Store, Online Business, and Other Specialist Retailer.

Businesses can enter free of charge until September 27, 2024, on the awards website at www.farmshopanddelishow.co.uk/awards.

There will be seven regional champions crowned for each of the categories: Anglia, Midlands (including North East, North West, Yorkshire & Humberside), Northern Ireland, Scotland, South of England, and Wales.

There will also be the Newcomer of the Year and Retailer of the Year categories.

Mark Kacary, managing director at Norfolk Deli, 2024’s Best Retailer Delicatessen and Anglia Regional Winner, said: "I would encourage other retailers to enter because the entry process gives you an opportunity to think about your business... it gives you an opportunity to concisely outline your business, which in the line will probably help you long term actually understand your business more."

Co-chair of judges, Elaine Lemm, said: "What I am looking for, particularly in the early stages when I am doing the online judging, is to learn about you and your story.

"It could be about the people that you work with, it may be the product, the producers, it could be your history and heritage.

"I need you to tell me that story because through it I can learn about you, your business and the people you work with."

Changes for 2025 include new judges and judging criteria focused on what initiatives have been implemented to develop and grow the store or business.

The winners will be unveiled on April 7-9, 2025, at the Farm Shop and Deli Show at the NEC Birmingham.

The awards, which unite the specialist retail sector for a day of celebration, are also backed by Fabulous Farm Shops, Farm Retail Association, and Go Jute.