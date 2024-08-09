His girlfriend posted the news on his Facebook account and said: "I'm heartbroken to say that our lovely, crazy boy has sadly passed very suddenly.

"I hadn't posted sooner because I wanted some time to let close friends and family know in person so thank you all so much for being respectful.

"As you might imagine, me, his daughter, parents, friends and family are all absolutely devastated.

"I will of course share more information when I have it and there will be a time to share the memories."

The band was well known and had supported big names such as Oasis is and the Sex Pistols.

They even played Glastonbury before splitting in 1998.

The 60ft Dolls were part of what was known as "Cool Cymru" in the 1990s, along with other Welsh bands such as the Manic Street Preachers, Super Furry Animals, Catatonia and Stereophonics.

Carl Bevan was originally from Neath, Port Talbot, but he grew up in Newport.

Carl returned to the public eye as an artist in 2018, after quitting music.

He was known for his unique artwork, of Newport and other places.

“I was always a painter at heart, but it took lockdown for me to realise this,” said Carl Bevan in 2022.

“My focus was always going to be Newport: a massive part of my life in the 90s and, at that time, the best place to be on the planet.

Bands from across South Wales have reacted to this sad news. Jump the Underground, a band from Newport, issued the following statement:

"As a band we are heartbroken to hear the devastating news that our good friend and collaborator, the artistic and musical genius Carl Bevan has passed away.

As a young band Carl was something of a hero to us. He produced a lot of our early and later songs including Who’s That Lady and Back to the Port.

"His energy is so intense and so present that it will always be here. We love you Bevo. See you on the other side."