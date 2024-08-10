Benedict Davies, a network scout member from Monmouthshire, is part of the team on a 10-day expedition across Bulgaria to complete the Explorer Belt - which he describes as a 'challenge of a lifetime'.

The team have to complete 10 'mini missions' during the trip as part of the challenge.

Mr Davies said the main aim of the trip was to discover more about the two countries differ in terms of religious and cultural sites and practices.

Mr Davies, who is an assistant Explorer volunteer with Relentless ESU in Chepstow, and an assistant Scout volunteer with 1st Magor Scouts, is travelling with two scouts from Scotland and four from across England.

There are more than 50 other members of UK Scouting also in Bulgaria completing the same award.