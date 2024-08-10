A Monmouthshire Scout volunteer is among seven people from around the UK on an expedition to Bulgaria.
Benedict Davies, a network scout member from Monmouthshire, is part of the team on a 10-day expedition across Bulgaria to complete the Explorer Belt - which he describes as a 'challenge of a lifetime'.
The team have to complete 10 'mini missions' during the trip as part of the challenge.
Mr Davies said the main aim of the trip was to discover more about the two countries differ in terms of religious and cultural sites and practices.
Mr Davies, who is an assistant Explorer volunteer with Relentless ESU in Chepstow, and an assistant Scout volunteer with 1st Magor Scouts, is travelling with two scouts from Scotland and four from across England.
There are more than 50 other members of UK Scouting also in Bulgaria completing the same award.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here