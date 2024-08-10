Speaking on behalf of NHS leaders in Wales, Jonathon Morgan expressed his concern and extended his thoughts to the families affected by these tragedies.

The chair recognised the hard work and dedication of the diverse workforce within the NHS.

He said: "Our staff are the very life blood of the NHS in Wales and the huge contribution of our diverse workforce to patient care makes the NHS what it is today."

Morgan stressed the vital role of every staff member and added: "We simply would not exist or function without you all and we cannot thank you enough for your dedication, professionalism and care."

Morgan reaffirmed that the NHS is inclusive and welcoming.

He said: "Everyone is welcome in the NHS.

"Racism, discrimination, verbal abuse and violence in any form is not, and will not be, tolerated in NHS settings."

He added: “Individual NHS organisations are communicating with staff to provide additional support to them during these difficult times, redoubling efforts to ensure they feel safe.”