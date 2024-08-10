Owned by local franchisee David Balcombe, the restaurant promises an improved customer experience following the revamp as part of the 'Convenience of the Future' programme.

The new look sees a different restaurant layout with the latest technology with the aim of giving customers a more seamless and enjoyable experience.

As part of the refurbishment, the crew room for staff was redesigned to make it a more relaxing space for them to take their breaks.

Mr Balcombe, who owns and operates 11 McDonald’s restaurants across Wales, said: "I’m proud to reinvest in our Blackwood restaurant - especially as McDonald’s celebrates its 50th anniversary in the UK this year!

"The dining area is more contemporary, and we now have separate facilities for our dine-in customers and our couriers leading to a better experience for everyone."

He said: "It’s exciting to see the fresh new look and feel of our Blackwood restaurant and I’m confident the changes will not only benefit our customers but also our staff as it will help make their jobs a little easier.”

The redesign will better integrate digital sales channels such as the McDonald's App and make smarter use of the internal space of the restaurant to enhance the experience for those who are eating in.

The revamp also includes dedicated areas for different ways to order and the removal of the front counter, offering an efficient way to order and leaving customers with more space to enjoy their meals.