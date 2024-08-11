THE annual Health and Care Awards are just a few months away, so the Argus wanted to take a moment to recognise the achievements of deserving award winners from last year and offer our deepest congratulations.
Many healthcare workers across South Wales received nominations and went on to win awards at the South Wales Health and Care Awards in 2023, in association with the University of South Wales.
The full list of winners from the Health and Care Awards 2023, are as follows:
Private Healthcare Staff Member of the Year - Marcia Imola
Care Hero Award - sponsored by Monmouthshire Building Society - Charlotte Shakesheff
Carer in the Home - Kerry Richards
Excellence in Nursing Award - sponsored by Direct Nursing UK - Sapna Nair
Volunteer of the Year - sponsored by Newport Transport - Phil Hill of Jack's Appeal
Health Care Team Award - sponsored by GPT Environmental - St David's Hospice at Home Team
Mental Health Award - sponsored by Monmouthshire Freemasons - Kathryn Walters, Joanne Lewis Jones, Catherine King, Richard Ellis, Deborah Griffiths and Chloe-Jo Morgan
Best Place to Work Award - sponsored by Monmouthshire Building Society - Arian Care
Care Home of the Year - sponsored by Direct Nursing UK - Leadon Court Care Home
GP Practice of the Year - sponsored by St Joseph's Hospital - Western Vale Family Practice
GP of the Year - sponsored by Tovey Brothers - Dr Jonathan Ryder
Health Charity of the Year - Jack's Appeal
Pharmacy of the Year - GUH Pharmacy
Workforce and Wellbeing Team of the Year - sponsored by Aneurin Bevan Unicersity Health Board - Catherine King, Sarah Goodey, Alan Tyler, Angela Thompson-Roach, Kevin Hale and Dorian Wood
Outstanding Achievement Award - sponsored by the University of South Wales - Dr Kathryn Walters
Congratulations, all!
Awards Categories for 2024
Nominations are now open for the South Wales Health and Care Awards 2024.
Visit the Health and Care Awards website for further details, as categories have changed slightly: https://newsquestevents.co.uk/swa-health-care-awards/
The closing date for nominations is Sunday, September 29.
Limited sponsorship opportunities are available for the awards. To find out more, contact lynsey.hughes@localiq.co.uk.
The venue for the awards ceremony is to be announced at a later date.
