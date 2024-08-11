Many healthcare workers across South Wales received nominations and went on to win awards at the South Wales Health and Care Awards in 2023, in association with the University of South Wales.

The full list of winners from the Health and Care Awards 2023, are as follows:

South Wales Health and Care Award winners 2023 (Image: NQ)

Private Healthcare Staff Member of the Year - Marcia Imola

Care Hero Award - sponsored by Monmouthshire Building Society - Charlotte Shakesheff

Carer in the Home - Kerry Richards

Excellence in Nursing Award - sponsored by Direct Nursing UK - Sapna Nair

Volunteer of the Year - sponsored by Newport Transport - Phil Hill of Jack's Appeal

Health Care Team Award - sponsored by GPT Environmental - St David's Hospice at Home Team

Mental Health Award - sponsored by Monmouthshire Freemasons - Kathryn Walters, Joanne Lewis Jones, Catherine King, Richard Ellis, Deborah Griffiths and Chloe-Jo Morgan

Best Place to Work Award - sponsored by Monmouthshire Building Society - Arian Care

Care Home of the Year - sponsored by Direct Nursing UK - Leadon Court Care Home

GP Practice of the Year - sponsored by St Joseph's Hospital - Western Vale Family Practice

GP of the Year - sponsored by Tovey Brothers - Dr Jonathan Ryder

Health Charity of the Year - Jack's Appeal

Pharmacy of the Year - GUH Pharmacy

Workforce and Wellbeing Team of the Year - sponsored by Aneurin Bevan Unicersity Health Board - Catherine King, Sarah Goodey, Alan Tyler, Angela Thompson-Roach, Kevin Hale and Dorian Wood

Outstanding Achievement Award - sponsored by the University of South Wales - Dr Kathryn Walters

Congratulations, all!

Awards Categories for 2024

Nominations are now open for the South Wales Health and Care Awards 2024.

Visit the Health and Care Awards website for further details, as categories have changed slightly: https://newsquestevents.co.uk/swa-health-care-awards/

The closing date for nominations is Sunday, September 29.

Limited sponsorship opportunities are available for the awards. To find out more, contact lynsey.hughes@localiq.co.uk.

The venue for the awards ceremony is to be announced at a later date.