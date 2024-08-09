Solar energy company, Elgin Energy, has begun its six-week public consultation, giving locals the chance to provide feedback on a proposed solar farm development in Llantarnam, Cwmbran on land north of Pentre Lane.

The proposed development is known as, 'Pentre Bach Solar Farm.'

The Pentre Bach Solar Farm website states: "Initial consultation has been undertaken by Elgin Energy through engagement with Torfaen County Borough Council and residents living close to the proposed development.

"As part of the statutory consultation process, Elgin Energy began the six week statutory pre-application consultation period on 07.08.24.

"Residents will have until 23:59 on 18.09.24 to provide feedback."

Some residents, via a Facebook group in Henllys, believe the solar farm to be a good idea, particularly benefiting farmers or those looking to diversify their land.

"Locals have also mentioned that solar farms are more attractive than other energy-converting installations, like wind turbines.

However, other residents believe this may bring down the value of their properties, reduce the number of green spaces nearby, affect the look of the landscape, and may cause increased radiation levels in the area.

Elgin Energy has also arranged a drop-in session, as part of their requirement to consult the public, which will take place on September 3, between 2pm and 7pm at the Parkway Hotel in Cwmbran.

This has been set up for the public to meet the team responsible for the development, find out more about the scheme, ask questions, and provide feedback.

A spokesperson for Elgin Energy said on their website: "Local feedback is crucial to good design."

The site area is approximately 110 acres, where a 20 megawatts (MW) solar farm has been proposed, 500 metres south of Hollybush,

Residents have been given until Wednesday, September 18, to voice their concerns and share their feedback on the proposed solar farm through the website.