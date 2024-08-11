Railway operator, Network Rail, has announced that all railway lines between Newport and Shropshire will be closed across three weekends in September.

This is due to "essential engineering work," carried out between September 7 to 22.

Nick Millington, Network Rail Wales and Borders route director, said: “We recognise there is never a good time to close the railway but we have planned the work to minimise disruption as much as possible.

Newport Railway Station (Image: NQ)

“Among other essential work, these closures of the line over three weekends in September will allow us to make significant progress on the accessible footbridge at Abergavenny, which will provide access for all rail users for generations to come."

Bus replacement services will replace rail travel on the following weekends:

September 7 - 8 (Saturday and Sunday)

September 14 - 15 (Saturday and Sunday)

September 21 - 22 (Saturday and Sunday)

The services affected will include train travel from Newport and Shrewsbury, and will affect those travelling to Cwmbran, Pontypool & New Inn, and Abergavenny.

Sarah Higgins, operations director for Transport for Wales, said: “This work is a much-needed investment by our partners in Network Rail to ensure customers with reduced mobility can access our services at Abergavenny, alongside making the rail infrastructure safe for years to come.

Network Rail engineering work (Image: Network Rail)

“While there is never an ideal time to carry out engineering work, the fact that this combination of work can be delivered at the same time means less overall disruption for customers.

“A comprehensive road transport plan will be in place, but customers should allow journeys to take longer than usual, and we strongly advise you to check journey details before you travel.”

Mr Millington, added: “I would like to thank passengers for their patience and urge them to check their journeys before travelling.”

Network Rail advises all passengers check their journey with National Rail Enquiries or Transport for Wales before travelling.