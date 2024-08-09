Page plays Stacey Shipman in the popular BBC series - which is set to make a come back this Christmas - alongside the likes of James Corden (Smithy), Ruth Jones (Nessa), Mathew Horne (Gavin) and fellow Welshman Rob Brydon (Uncle Bryn).

The Gavin and Stacey actress has already been sighted in Pembrokeshire recently, visiting Tenby with Welsh Opera singer and 2023 Celebrity MasterChef winner Wynne Evans last month.

The duo are exploring the Welsh coastline for their upcoming programme, Wynne Evans and Joanna Page: Lost at Sea, which is due to air on the BBC in January.

Joanna Page has been in Pembrokeshire recently with Wynne Evans for the filming of a new BBC series. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Filming for the new BBC series has also seen the pair visit Coppet Hall, Saundersfoot where they took on some paddleboarding with Pembrokeshire SUP.

While they also called in for a meal at Rib & Oyster in Kilgetty.

Joanna Page spotted skinny dipping in Solva

Now Page has posted a photo on social media of herself in the Pembrokeshire village of Solva.

The picture shows the TV star - who has also appeared in films including Love Actually - can be seen skinny dipping with Welsh film and TV producer Sara Ogwen Williams.

The caption reads: "Skinny dipping in Solva 7am!! Bant a ni!"

Fans took to the post commenting on Page's decision to brave the waters off Solva.

One person said: "Omg that’s brave.

Another added: "Bet you both feel fantastic now !! Wonder if the water was cold."

While a third person commented: "My happy place!! It’s such a cool harbour when the tides out! You can walk a long way in the sea!"