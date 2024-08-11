Monmouthshire County Council is working alongside Abergavenny, Magor with Undy and Monmouth town councils separately to analyse the challenges and opportunities facing the town's centre, set out a long-term vision for the town centre working alongside stakeholders, and provide a prioritised action plan with the projects and activities to make the vision a reality.

Community involvement is 'crucial' according to the county council and there will be opportunities for businesses, organisations, groups, and community members from the three towns to get involved.

The council is planning stakeholder sessions, including walkabouts, workshops, and feedback on any proposals.

And community consultations will take place through face-to-face events, online presentations, and feedback questionnaires.

All the councils involved have appointed Chris Jones Regeneration, leading a team that includes Owen Davies Regeneration and Roberts Limbrick Architects and Urban Designers, to support the development of the placemaking plans.



Cllr Paul Griffiths, Monmouthshire County Council's deputy leader and cabinet member for sustainable economy, said: "Working with the local town councils provides us with an opportunity to develop plans for a positive future for our local towns in Monmouthshire."

Cllr Chris Holland, the mayor of Abergavenny, said: "This is a unique opportunity for everyone to have a say in the future of our town centres.

"I encourage all residents and businesses to participate over the coming months.

"Placemaking is an inclusive method to planning and development that focuses on creating vibrant, sustainable, and inclusive spaces."

Chris Jones, director of Chris Jones Regeneration, said “We are thrilled to be given the opportunity to work alongside these Monmouthshire towns, helping them with their future town centre experiences built around their individual sense of place and community life."

The Welsh Government requires placemaking plans from local authorities seeking town centre investment funds.

These plans provide a strategic and co-ordinated approach that justifies funding and leverages additional resources from the private and third sectors.

To find out more about the placemaking plans or how to get involved, email MCCRegeneration@monmouthshire.gov.uk.

