Four men and one woman have been charged on various drug offences after an early-morning warrant on Allt-yr-yn View in Newport, on Wednesday, August 7.

Gwent Police has confirmed that three men, aged 49, 45 and 38, have been charged with "being concerned in the production of a controlled drug of Class B – cannabis, and producing controlled drug of Class B – cannabis."

The force has confirmed a further 30-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were charged with "being concerned in the production of a controlled drug of Class B – cannabis."

All five were remanded in custody to appear before Newport Magistrates’ Court on Friday, August 9.

Detective chief inspector, Matthew Edwards, said the following in a statement on Wednesday: "This was a significant operation, involving around 90 officers, including firearms officers as a precaution, interview and search teams.

“Serious and organised crime is a threat to our communities and we will continue to work tirelessly to crack down on the production, sale and supply of illegal drugs in Newport.

“We are determined to identify, pursue, and disrupt organised crime groups and protect the most vulnerable in our communities.

"The public play a vital role in providing us with important information and we encourage anyone with concerns to get in touch immediately.”