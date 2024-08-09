Daniel Drew, a 24-year-old from Torfaen, was released from prison on May 9, 2024, and is now being recalled to prison after breaching the conditions of his licence.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police, said: "The 24-year-old, who also has links to Brecon and Newport, was sentenced to over nine years for offences including wounding with intent, at Cardiff Crown Court in July 2019."

As he has breached his licence conditions since his release in May, he has now been recalled to prison.

Those with more information on Daniel Drew's whereabouts are urged to contact Gwent Police via their website, send a message to the force via their social media, or call 101, quoting log number 2400243962.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.