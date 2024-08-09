Sava Bacana attacked Liam Draper at the Food Warehouse at the East Retail Park in Newport after “losing her temper”.

The 36-year-old had wanted an immediate refund after just paying £500 in cash for a gift card.

“When that was refused, the defendant became aggressive,” Emily Jermin, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court.

“She was shouting and pointing at the victim who put the money in the cash register.

“The defendant went behind the counter, grabbed a bottle of Prime and hit Mr Draper to the shoulder.

“As he turned around to face her, she struck him to the face before she and another woman walked out of the store.”

Mr Draper needed hospital treatment and four stitches after suffering a cut lip.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, he revealed: “I feel worried about dealing with customers since this incident.

“I don’t expect to be assaulted while doing my job.”

Self-employed cleaner Bacana, of Copenhagen Road, Gillingham, Kent pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The offence took place at around 6pm on Saturday, June 15.

She has previous convictions for theft in the UK, Belgium and Germany.

Julia Cox representing Bacana told the court her client had no previous convictions for violence and that this offence was “out of character”.

The defendant had spent nearly two months in custody following her arrest shortly after the attack.

“She entered her guilty plea at the first opportunity and she’s sorry she acted the way she did,” Miss Cox added.

Bacana, who wept throughout the proceedings, was told by Judge Christopher Vosper KC: “When you were given the card, it was not the card you wanted and you asked for your £500 back.

“When that refund was refused by the staff member, you lost your temper and you struck Liam Draper.

“You used a bottle as a weapon.”

The defendant was sentenced to a 12-month community order and has to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

Bacana will also have to pay a victim surcharge.