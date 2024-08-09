‘Splash Port’ is Newport’s newest water play zone and it has 26 different water sprinkler features and a massive water tipping bucket – perfect for a summer of fun with your kids.

Children of all ages were making new friends and playing in the water together.

Some were even screaming with laughter as the bucket feature filled up and tipped all over them.

Councillor Yvonne Forsey, cabinet member for climate change and biodiversity, was at the grand opening and said this was the best day she has ever had as councillor.

“What more could you ask for as a councillor than seeing your community come together like this?,” she said.

“Just look at all the children having fun – it is just fabulous.”

There is not only a new splash park, but also a new zipline, changing room facilities and benches.

They have even added brand-new play equipment, including multiple sets of swings, interactive boards, net climbs, multi-play frames and fully accessible roundabouts.

You can bring your own picnic blankets and have lunch in the sun. There is even an ice cream van inside the park.

Use of the splash park and changing facilities is entirely free – the only thing you need to pay for is parking if you drive there.

Though work on the splash park is not finished yet. The council still plan to increase the size of the car park, to accommodate the anticipated increase in traffic.

The fields inside Tredegar Park were being used as an overflow carpark today and will continue to be used whilst the splash park remains so busy.

Other work they will continue to do includes the creation of a new café and ramp access from the changing rooms to the splash park.

The park will be open from April 1 to September 30 every year and they will only ever close the facilities on days with very bad weather, such as heavy rain or thunderstorms.