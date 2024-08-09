Officers from Gwent Police arrested a 43-year-old man from Newport after receiving reports of criminal damage at a mosque on Shaftesbury Street at around 7am on Thursday, August 1.

The window of Faizan-e-Madina in Newport, was damaged in the religiously aggravated attack. (Image: Supplied)

Gwent Police said the following in a statement on social media: "We received a report of criminal damage after an item was thrown at a window of a mosque in Shaftesbury Street, Newport, at around 7am on Thursday 1 August.

"Officers arrested a 43-year-old Newport man and he has been charged with racially aggravated criminal damage.

"He is due to appear at Newport Magistrates’ Court today."