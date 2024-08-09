A 43-YEAR-OLD man from Newport has been arrested and charged, after an item was thrown at a mosque window.
Officers from Gwent Police arrested a 43-year-old man from Newport after receiving reports of criminal damage at a mosque on Shaftesbury Street at around 7am on Thursday, August 1.
The window of Faizan-e-Madina in Newport, was damaged in the "racially aggravated" attack.
Gwent Police said the following in a statement on social media: "We received a report of criminal damage after an item was thrown at a window of a mosque in Shaftesbury Street, Newport, at around 7am on Thursday 1 August.
"Officers arrested a 43-year-old Newport man and he has been charged with racially aggravated criminal damage.
"He is due to appear at Newport Magistrates’ Court today."
