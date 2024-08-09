Edwards is set to be sentenced at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in September after pleading guilty to making indecent images of children last month.

The veteran broadcaster admitted having 41 images on WhatsApp, including seven of the most serious type.

Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard the offences were committed between December 2020 and August 2021.

BBC ask Huw Edwards to return salary

There have been calls recently for Edwards to return his salary following his arrest last November including from Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy.

Nandy last week asked the BBC to look into whether it can recoup an estimated £200,000, which Edwards earned in the period from his arrest in November until he resigned five months later.

It seems the broadcaster has listened to these calls today (August 9) requesting Edwards return his salary from the time he was arrested in November last year saying the presenter “undermined trust in the BBC and brought us into disrepute”.

It said: “There is nothing more important than the public’s trust in the BBC; the BBC Board is the custodian of that trust.

“The Board has met a number of times over the last week to review information provided by the Executive relating to Huw Edwards. The Board’s focus has been principally around two issues.

“Firstly, what was known in the lead up to Mr Edwards being charged and pleading guilty last Wednesday to making indecent images of children; and, secondly, the specifics of the BBC’s handling of the complaints and the BBC’s own investigations into Mr Edwards, prior to his resignation on 22 April 2024”.

The statement went on to say: “Today, the Board has authorised the Executive to seek the return of salary paid to Mr Edwards from the time he was arrested in November last year.

"Mr Edwards pleaded guilty to an appalling crime. Had he been up front when asked by the BBC about his arrest, we would never have continued to pay him public money.

The BBC also announced that the Board has commissioned an independent review that will “make recommendations on practical steps that could strengthen a workplace culture in line with BBC Values”.