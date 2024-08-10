The application, by Oaklee Construction Ltd, proposes turning what was once a four-bedroom property into a supervised home for four children with a garden and relaxation space.

Plans filed with Caerphilly County Borough Council show the home will be for children who have learning disabilities, and who would be supported on a one-to-one basis by staff.

The property, if the plans are approved, will be furnished with sensory spaces and break out rooms “to ensure that the children lead full and active lives both in and out of the home”.

According to a management plan, submitted by planning agent Jesse Pugh, the children’s home will exist “harmoniously alongside our neighbours, and where our children and staff are active members of the community”.

A minimum of four and a maximum of 12 members of staff will work at the home, on a rota pattern designed to minimise comings and goings to the property.

Children living there “will always be supervised in the home by their carers”, according to the management plan.

The children will be permitted to leave the property to attend school or socialise, however, under a “good parenting model” at the home in which “care staff support children to make good and meaningful life choices and memories”.

The management plan shows the home will operate a curfew-style arrangement “so that children are settled and regulated for bed, which starts at 8.30pm”.

CCTV will also be installed on the grounds of the property, if the plans are approved.

The application is currently out for consultation, and can be viewed on the Caerphilly County Borough Council website under reference 24/0548/COU.