Caerphilly County Borough Council has granted retrospective planning permission for a beer garden area next to the clubhouse, in Ystrad Mynach.

The works also involved the reconfiguration of an access ramp and the addition of ten picnic tables to the outdoor area.

In their report, the council planners judged that the proposed set up is “typical of a beer garden and given the existing precedent for seating in this area, the works are not considered to be visually unacceptable”.

While there is the “potential” for increased noise, the planners decided the 70 metres between the beer garden and the nearest homes meant the works “would not have an unacceptable impact on the amenity of neighbouring residents”.

To make up for the removal of some grass, for the new ramp layout, the club has proposed planting three flowering cherry trees near the beer garden.

No members of the public objected to the club’s plans.