The St Julians Allotments Association, based on Bank Street next to the Glebelands in Newport, have come together with local councillors to make the nearby allotments nature friendly to attract wildlife.

According to NAS (National Allotment Society), the awareness week, which runs from August 12 to 18, was created to showcase the sustainability and health benefits of these plots.

Kevin Main, secretary of the St Julians Allotments Association said: “It’s great to have a specific Allotment Week, that helps to promote and focus the benefits of allotment gardening for everyone, irrespective of their age, culture, faith, gender or ability.

“Here at St Julians we are a multicultural group of ‘Plot Holders’ with just one aim and that is to grow tasty fruit and Veg and beautiful flowers.”

Meryl Jones, treasurer for the St Julians Allotments Association, outlined what she calls the "9 joys of allotmenting":

"Fresh Air "Seasonal Fruit and Veg with minimal use of chemicals "Being part of a United Nations allotment site with many diverse cultures, methods and ideas but all with the same objective…..that is to grow the first bean of the season or the biggest pumpkin "The Vagaries of the growing season….and never ever knowing what will grow and what will fail through our unpredictable weather. "The taste of your new potatoes straight from the ground…….especially on your Christmas dinner "Enjoying the best Sweetcorn you will ever taste "The ‘Call to Arms’ when there’s ‘Blight’ about and the potatoes and tomatoes need protecting "Then to the 8th Joy…..getting the better of those pests and diseases and the trials and tribulations of the Great British Weather….. "Joy and chomping at the bit once January comes knowing this year will be better still…so bring on the Spring."

The site on Bank Street in Newport has around 70 individual allotment plots.

However, all is not rosy, as the area suffers from flooding during the heavy rainfall in the winter months.

This was apparently brought up to local councillors who visited the area, cllrs Paul Bright and Phil Hourahine, on a visit to the site with John Griffiths MS.

Bill, a member of St Julians Allotments, said he hopes the week will "bring what we love to do into the public eye, but more importantly it is the site itself and the people involved.

Bill from the allotments said he hopes the week will bring what we love to do into the public eye. (Image: Office of John Griffiths MS)

“When I took on the plot 10 years ago we knew absolutely nothing about growing plants and felt that vegetable growing was something we could never do. But with the help and advice from other plot holders we are now the ones helping others to get started.

“I would have to say that St Julians Allotments are now a very big part of my life and I like to encourage everyone to get involved in the running of the site.”

Those interested in taking care of an allotment can get in contact with the group directly, or find other allotment plots in Newport (of which there are more than 20).