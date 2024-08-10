A MAN has been charged with a bomb hoax offence after two magistrates’ courts were evacuated.
Phillip Shortman, 37, is accused of claiming there was a bomb at both Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.
It is alleged the defendant did so on Friday, September 15 last year.
The defendant, of Cam Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran did not enter a plea after he appeared before Cardiff Magistrates' Court.
Shortman is due to appear before the crown court on Monday, September 2.
He was granted unconditional bail.
