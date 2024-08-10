Phillip Shortman, 37, is accused of claiming there was a bomb at both Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

It is alleged the defendant did so on Friday, September 15 last year.

The defendant, of Cam Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran did not enter a plea after he appeared before Cardiff Magistrates' Court.

MORE NEWS: Mum-of-seven attacked shop worker after being refused a refund

Shortman is due to appear before the crown court on Monday, September 2.

He was granted unconditional bail.