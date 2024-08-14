Newport City Homes has announced that attendees of their summer engagement event will get the chance to have free family portraits taken.

A spokesperson for Newport City Homes said in the post on X (formerly Twitter) that these events and the family portraits are "For the whole family to share a special moment 💙"

Newport City Homes is aiming to encourage conversations with residents on their services at the event (Image: Canva)

The events where portraits will be taken is at Rogerstone Primary School on Ebenezer Drive.

The firm hopes the event will encourage conversations on their services.

The event will take place at Rogerstone Primary School between 3pm and 6pm on Thursday, August 15.

Details of other summer engagement events can be found via the Newport City Homes website.