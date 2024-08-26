A 5-bed detached family home with good access to Newport, in a sought after location, has been listed on the market.

Located on Caerleon Road in Cwmbran, the property comes with a large entrance hall, a spacious kitchen and dining room, separate utility room and not one, but two living rooms.

Caerleon Road, Cwmbran (Image: Purple Bricks)

One of the living rooms contains a feature fireplace, with multiple archway doors which add a touch of elegance to the home.

The kitchen and dining room has direct access to the rear garden through patio doors.

Caerleon Road, Cwmbran (Image: Purple Bricks)

A downstairs WC completes the layout on the ground floor, perfect for when entertaining guests.

Visitors will find four double bedrooms upstairs, one of which is an en-suite bedroom, with a further family bathroom down the hall.

Caerleon Road, Cwmbran (Image: Purple Bricks)

A designated study situated between all of the rooms completes the layout on the first floor.

Outside, guests will find a fully enclosed and well-tended rear garden for complete privacy.

Caerleon Road, Cwmbran (Image: Purple Bricks)

The property also benefits from a driveway and detached garage.

The property has been listed on Rightmove as a leasehold, with 999 years left, with the lease end date listed as December 31, 3022.

Caerleon Road, Cwmbran (Image: Purple Bricks)

The home on Caerleon Road is accepting offers over £625k.

More information can be found via Purple Bricks on Rightmove.