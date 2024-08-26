A FAMILY home in a quiet, residential area close to The Grange University Hospital is up for sale.
A 5-bed detached family home with good access to Newport, in a sought after location, has been listed on the market.
Located on Caerleon Road in Cwmbran, the property comes with a large entrance hall, a spacious kitchen and dining room, separate utility room and not one, but two living rooms.
One of the living rooms contains a feature fireplace, with multiple archway doors which add a touch of elegance to the home.
The kitchen and dining room has direct access to the rear garden through patio doors.
A downstairs WC completes the layout on the ground floor, perfect for when entertaining guests.
Visitors will find four double bedrooms upstairs, one of which is an en-suite bedroom, with a further family bathroom down the hall.
A designated study situated between all of the rooms completes the layout on the first floor.
Outside, guests will find a fully enclosed and well-tended rear garden for complete privacy.
The property also benefits from a driveway and detached garage.
The property has been listed on Rightmove as a leasehold, with 999 years left, with the lease end date listed as December 31, 3022.
The home on Caerleon Road is accepting offers over £625k.
More information can be found via Purple Bricks on Rightmove.
