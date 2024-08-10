Starting their business venture from a mobile coffee van to serve visitors of Cwmbran Shopping Centre, owners Denis O'Malley and Michael Davies officially opened a Coffi Kitoko café and 'community hub' in Monmouth Square in Cwmbran earlier this week.

The Coffi Kitoko owners said they were "overwhelmed" with the support and love they have had since the opening of their espresso bar and café.

Popular coffee shop opens café in thriving Cwmbran Shopping Centre (Image: NQ)

In a social media post, Denis and Michael took the time to express their gratitude to their team and the local bakeries that provided light bites for customers to purchase.

Local suppliers such as The Cookes Bake, The Green Kitchen, and Jackson's, provided baked goods with pair well with the coffee, to customers that might want something quick to eat.

The partnership with local suppliers was aided by the Food4Growth Torfaen project and Food Sense Wales, which provides grants to support local food supply chains.

The owners have previously said: “It’s time to disrupt the chains and put a small independent company in the mix.”

Owners of Coffi Kitoko, Denis O'Malley and Michael Davies (Image: Supplied)

The business has also recently applied for an alcohol licence which will enable them to offer the venue out for hire on the weekends.

Coffi Kitoko is located in Monmouth Square in Cwmbran Centre.