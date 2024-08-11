Newport-based Thomas Baldwin first opened The Protein Shed in Maesglas Retail Park in September 2023, and has also set up shop (van) at a second branch in the thriving Cwmbran Shopping Centre since August 5.

Mr Baldwin said on social media: "WOAH What a first day I can’t thank everyone enough for all your support BOTH LOCATIONS NOW OPEN

Cwmbran Shopping Centre is the new site of the 'The Protein Shed' van. (Image: Thomas Baldwin)

"What a journey so far ! It’s been amazing we couldn’t of done it without our amazing customers staff and family

"NOW OPEN IN CWMBRAN FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE"

The original small van that was in Maesglas Retail Park has now moved to Cwmbran, while a bigger van is located in Newport, to serve diners looking for their protein fix.

Cwmbran Shopping Centre is the site of the new 'The Protein Shed' van (Image: NQ)

The Newport man has always had an eye for business - and said he earned £7,000 selling sweets and chocolate in school.

Many fans of The Protein Shed have left comments to say the healthy food ethos is a great idea.

The high-protein street food van offers a variety of freshly made goods including rice boxes, wraps, tacos, fries and protein shakes.

The Protein Shed was approached for a further comment.