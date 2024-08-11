Owner of Phil Anslow & Sons buses and coaches in Pontypool, Phil Anslow has said the company is set to give out 2500 Lotto tickets on all of their services, including services that go to Abertillery, Cwmbran, Abergavenny, Monmouth, Brynmawr and other locations around South Wales.

When asked how the idea for the giveaway began, Mr Anslow said: "We did it a few years ago and it went down well.

Mr Anslow said they tested out the idea a few years ago and it was well-received. (Image: Phil Anslow Coaches)

"Really, we wanted to thank the people that use our vehicles and are paying our wages.

"Without you, our drivers wouldn’t be employed.

"Thank you for your custom and loyalty."

The company is aiming to give away 2,500 Lotto tickets to all customers across the region, worth £5k in total.

The giveaway began on Monday, August 5. By Wednesday, August 7, 400 had been given away.

As of Saturday, August 10, 1,200 tickets had been given to customers, with the giveaway ending by Monday, August 19 (or until the tickets have run out).

Mr Anslow added: "We've come to the conclusion that our customers matter to us.

"This is our way of saying 'thank you very much' for your support and good luck.

Customers holding their Lotto tickets. (Image: Rob Burgham | Phil Anslow Coaches)

"It would be amazing if someone won a big prize, as we wouldn't have to advertise for 20 years if somebody won."

The owner of Anslow buses and coaches did say there was a catch.

"We have told our customers that if they hit big-time and win big, the condition is they give us £50k back, so we can buy 2,500 lotto tickets that we can give to customers for the next 10 years.

"That's to give everybody the same chance."

Many commended the gesture on social media, and they have received positive praise from locals that have used the service in the past.