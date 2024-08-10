Samantha Jones, 33, was more than twice the limit when she was arrested at the Friars Walk Shopping Centre car park in Newport last month.

The defendant, of Rowan Crescent, Griffithstown, Pontypool pleaded guilty to having namely 88 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Jones’ offence took place on Friday, July 5, Newport Magistrates' Court was told.

She was disqualified from driving for 20 months and fined £276.

Jones must also pay a £110 surcharge and £85 costs.