A MAN is to stand trial after being charged with a city centre robbery.
Anthony Wainfur, 41, denies robbing Gary Dixon of money and cigarettes on Newport’s Upper Dock Street on May 27.
The defendant pleaded not guilty to the alleged offence during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
Wainfur, of no fixed abode, Newport is due to go on trial on November 13.
The case is expected to last between three and four days.
He was remanded in custody.
