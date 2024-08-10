Anthony Wainfur, 41, denies robbing Gary Dixon of money and cigarettes on Newport’s Upper Dock Street on May 27.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the alleged offence during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.

Wainfur, of no fixed abode, Newport is due to go on trial on November 13.

MORE NEWS: Woman caught drink driving at busy shopping centre car park

The case is expected to last between three and four days.

He was remanded in custody.