LIVE: Road closed by emergency services after crash

Live

Pontnewynydd crash road closed by Gwent Police

Emergency
Traffic
Pontnewydd
By Ruby Qaimkhani

  • A road has been closed by emergency services following a crash in Pontnewynydd
  • Motorists are told to avoid the area as diversions are in place.

