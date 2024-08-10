George Street Bridge will be closed on Sunday, August 11, from 6.30am until 9pm.

A spokesperson for Newport City Council has said this is to do "major resurfacing work."

Closures will be in place from the junction with Corporation Road on the eastern side, to the junction with Granville Street and Lower Dock Street on the western side.

Diversions will be in place via the A48 SDR bridge, and via Clarence Place and the Newport Bridge, and will be clearly signposted.

George Street Bridge will be closed for most of the day (Image: Google Maps)

This may cause traffic in other areas.

The full day closure is necessary to make sure that work is done safely.

Pedestrians should also note that the footway opposite the resurfacing works will be open to the general public.

Any members of the public will have to divert under the bridge from the opposite side to have access to the footway.

Newport City Council said: "The council would like to thank residents in advance for their patience and understanding during these works."