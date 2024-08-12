Public nuisance Gaynor Nott abused officers when they arrived at her home before launching “an unprovoked attack of a serious nature” on one of them.

She also damaged a Peugeot 308 Gwent Police car, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.

The 61-year-old from Bargoed, Caerphilly was made the subject of criminal behaviour order last year to stop her abusing the 999 system.

Nott was jailed for 36 weeks in March after she pleaded guilty to breaching that order and being in breach of a suspended sentence.

She was back before court after committing these latest offences last week on Monday, August 5.

The defendant, of Vale View, admitted assaulting an emergency worker, breaching a criminal behaviour order and criminal damage.

Nott was locked up for a further 36 weeks and told she would serve half of that time in custody before being released on licence.

She was ordered to pay the female police officer she assaulted £150 compensation.