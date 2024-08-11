THE 2024 Chepstow Show took place at the Chepstow Racecourse this Saturday with some calling it an 'action-packed' day, despite the rain and changing weather.
It is an annual agricultural event where families and friends travel to Chepstow Racecourse from all over South Wales and the UK.
It has been hosted annually by the Chepstow Agricultural Society since the 1920s.
The show has been described as an annual celebration of the best of local community, such as rural trades, talents and tastes, with around 5,000 people in attendance, and the 2024 show did not disappoint.
Traditional parades of livestock and vintage vehicles (including cars and tractors), were also held to entertain and showcase the best of Wales, along with traders showcasing their variety of goods and services.
The stage area, known as the Main Ring, saw many displays featured including those by the Chepstow firefighters, the Little Nippers Terrier and Lurcher Display, Usk Valley Working Gundog Club display, Amazing Alpacas display and much more.
Craft & food Halls were also available to feed hungry diners and those looking for unique finds, with guests also taking in the entries in the 'Homecraft & Horticulture' marquee.
Country attractions such as tractor and fire engine rides delighted all at the event, with young handlers of the cattle, who were left with smiling faces afterwards.
Take a look at the complete gallery of the Chepstow Show 2024, at the top of the page.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here