It is an annual agricultural event where families and friends travel to Chepstow Racecourse from all over South Wales and the UK.

It has been hosted annually by the Chepstow Agricultural Society since the 1920s.

The show has been described as an annual celebration of the best of local community, such as rural trades, talents and tastes, with around 5,000 people in attendance, and the 2024 show did not disappoint.

Finley Humphries, runner up in the 'Sheep Young Handlers Championship' at Chepstow Show. (Image: David Barnes)

Bright umbrellas in the drizzle on the morning of Chepstow Show (Image: David Barnes)

Crowds lining the main ring in the drizzle on the morning of Chepstow Show. (Image: David Barnes)

Traditional parades of livestock and vintage vehicles (including cars and tractors), were also held to entertain and showcase the best of Wales, along with traders showcasing their variety of goods and services.

The stage area, known as the Main Ring, saw many displays featured including those by the Chepstow firefighters, the Little Nippers Terrier and Lurcher Display, Usk Valley Working Gundog Club display, Amazing Alpacas display and much more.

Gareth Baker, stonemason from Shirenewton, demonstrating his skills at Chepstow Show. (Image: David Barnes)

Thelma Rees and Elaine Simmonds inspect some of the horticulture entries at Chepstow Show (Image: David Barnes)

Lucinda and Hettie enjoying one of the trade stands at Chepstow Show. (Image: David Barnes)

Making sure the sheep have enough water at Chepstow Show. Picture: (Image: David Barnes)

Craft & food Halls were also available to feed hungry diners and those looking for unique finds, with guests also taking in the entries in the 'Homecraft & Horticulture' marquee.

South Wales Fire Service, featuring Chepstow firefighters, give a display in the main ring at Chepstow Show (Image: David Barnes)

Country attractions such as tractor and fire engine rides delighted all at the event, with young handlers of the cattle, who were left with smiling faces afterwards.

