Richard Taylor, 61, from Cwmbran confessed to officers he stared watching the filth, as well as extreme pornography, after he was diagnosed with cancer.

Nigel Fryer, prosecuting, said some children in the defendant’s videos were as young as six-year-old babies.

Most of the young victims were aged between six and 12, he revealed.

Children were being raped by adults in videos and pictures while other images showed victims being sexually assaulted by other children.

The police charged Taylor with having 2,608 category A, B and C indecent images of children, 182 prohibited indecent images of children and possessing extreme adult pornographic images.

The defendant is illiterate, Newport Crown Court was told.

“Mr Taylor, having been cooperative with the police, was taken into custody,” Mr Fryer said.

“He was interviewed with an appropriate adult and during the course of that interview, he confirmed that he was responsible for the images recovered.

“The defendant said that he got the images from the internet and had just been generally looking when they come up.

“He said that he was unable to read or write, so he didn't know what he was looking for when the images came up.

“He just saved whatever came onto the screen, which ended up being images of children.”

The offences were committed between December 3, 2021 and November 10 last year.

The defendant, of Pontnewydd Walk denied having a sexual interest in children.

He later admitted the five counts put before him.

Taylor’s barrister James Evans, said: “The defendant pleaded guilty at the very first opportunity

“He has substantial intellectual defects.”

Judge Eugene Egan jailed Taylor for 14 months but suspended the sentence for 18 months.

He told the defendant he will have to complete a 40-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £400 fine.

Taylor will have to register as a sex offender for the next 10 years.

The defendant was made the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order during which the police will strictly observe his use of the internet.

Taylor was also ordered to pay £150 towards prosecution costs and pay a statutory victim surcharge.