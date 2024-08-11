A MAN has been charged with dealing heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis.

Alex Jones, 29, from Newport appeared before the city’s magistrates' court on four charges.

The defendant, of Windrush Close, Bettws is accused of:

  • Being concerned in the supply of heroin
  • Being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine
  • Being concerned in the supply of cannabis
  • Possession of criminal property – £965 in cash

The prosecution alleges that he did so between April 1 and July 11.

Jones did not enter any pleas and was remanded in custody.

He is due to appear before the crown court on September 2.