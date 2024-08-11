Alex Jones, 29, from Newport appeared before the city’s magistrates' court on four charges.

The defendant, of Windrush Close, Bettws is accused of:

Being concerned in the supply of heroin

Being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine

Being concerned in the supply of cannabis

Possession of criminal property – £965 in cash

The prosecution alleges that he did so between April 1 and July 11.

Jones did not enter any pleas and was remanded in custody.

He is due to appear before the crown court on September 2.