LIVE: Overturned caravan causes lane closure with police at the scene

By Ruby Qaimkhani

  • There is an overturned caravan on the A465 eastbound Gilwern to Abergavenny Hardwick roundabout
  • Emergency services are at the site of a crash on the A465
  • Motorists are told to avoid the area, if possible.
  • LIVE updates here

