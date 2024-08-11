ICC Wales in Newport was the chosen venue for this year's Comic Con Wales 2024 event, organised by Monopoly Events, which took place on Saturday and Sunday, August 10 and 11.

28 star guests were at the show, with five dropping out prior to the event due to circumstances outside of the organisers' control.

Comic Con 2024 (Image: NQ)

Comic Con Wales 2024 Fan Photos

While there were so many fantastic photos to choose from which captured the essence of Comic Con Wales 2024, we had to select just a few to share here.

More can be found in the gallery at the top of the page.

Carrie Suzanne here, making sure she's on time for the Hogwarts Express at Platform 9 3/4 (Image: Carrie Suzanne)

Cheryl Jones from Newport called Sean Astin (pictured below) "lovely and sweet!!"

She had a one-to-one chat with Mr Astin (Samwise from Lord of the Rings), who talked about how he loves Wales and how beautiful it is!

She even got a Pop! Doll of Mikey from 80s classic film, The Goonies. Successful day, indeed!

Comic Con lover, Cheryl Jones here with Sean Astin. She described him as so lovely and sweet!! 🥰 (Image: Cheryl Jones)

Cheryl Jones got a signed Pop! Doll of Mikey from 80's classic film, The Goonies. Signed by Sean Astin himself, who played Mikey. (Image: Cheryl Jones)

Carrie Suzanne here with David Yost and Amy Jo Johnson from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers (Image: Carrie Suzanne)

Gemma Redmond from South Wales took up the rare opportunity to be photographed with Jensen Ackles. Jensen was highly-anticipated at the weekend, and Gemma said he was a really nice guy. (Image: Gemma Redmond)

Cosplay / Costumes

Michelle Roderick said she and her 10-year-old had "an amazing time!"

Ms Roderick said her daughter went as "Tsuyu Asui (Froppy) from MHA." That's My Hero Academia, in case you aren't in the know.

She added that her daughter "had the best day ever!"

Michelle Roderick's 10-year-old daughter dressed as Tsuyu Asui (Froppy) from the manga series, My Hero Academia. (Image: Michelle Roderick)

Claire Jones' son, Eli, a 2-year-old giving Buzz Lightyear a run for his money! (Image: Claire Jones)

Liam Stallard from Newport went yesterday, and said it is still the best one we've been to. Great costume, Liam, no wonder people were asking for photos! (Image: Liam Stallard)

Great photo of you and the minions, Karen! (Image: Karen Lewis)