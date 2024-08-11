AS the third annual Comic Con Wales 2024 event draws to a close, we look back at the weekend, filled with great costumes, a star-studded line-up, and adoring fans.
ICC Wales in Newport was the chosen venue for this year's Comic Con Wales 2024 event, organised by Monopoly Events, which took place on Saturday and Sunday, August 10 and 11.
28 star guests were at the show, with five dropping out prior to the event due to circumstances outside of the organisers' control.
Comic Con Wales 2024 Fan Photos
While there were so many fantastic photos to choose from which captured the essence of Comic Con Wales 2024, we had to select just a few to share here.
Cheryl Jones from Newport called Sean Astin (pictured below) "lovely and sweet!!"
She had a one-to-one chat with Mr Astin (Samwise from Lord of the Rings), who talked about how he loves Wales and how beautiful it is!
She even got a Pop! Doll of Mikey from 80s classic film, The Goonies. Successful day, indeed!
Cosplay / Costumes
Michelle Roderick said she and her 10-year-old had "an amazing time!"
Ms Roderick said her daughter went as "Tsuyu Asui (Froppy) from MHA." That's My Hero Academia, in case you aren't in the know.
She added that her daughter "had the best day ever!"
