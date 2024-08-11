The 24-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision in Newport on the B4245 Magor Road, Langstone.

The tragedy happened at around 12.05am in the early hours of the morning of Wednesday, August 7.

Crash investigators would like to speak to anyone travelling on the road between 11.30pm on Tuesday, August 6 and the time of the collision.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “The collision involved one car – a black Skoda Kamiq – that was travelling from Magor towards Langstone.



“Paramedics confirmed that a passenger in the car, a woman, aged 24, from Newport had died at the scene.



“Her next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.



“Another female passenger in the car was taken to hospital for treatment; her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.”

The spokesperson added: “We’re asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage on the B4245, near Langstone, between 11.30pm on Tuesday, August 6 and 12.05am on Wednesday, August 7 to contact us.



“We're also appealing for any relevant CCTV footage from junction 23a of the M4 past Magor Brewery towards the scene of the collision.”



The driver, a 34-year-old man from Newport, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.



You can contact Gwent Police on their website, call them on 101 or send a direct message on Facebook or X quoting log reference 2400263107 with details.



Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.