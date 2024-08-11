A MAN has been arrested for allegedly having weapons in his car.
He was arrested on Friday, August 9, at around 11.46pm on Avondale Road, Cwmbran.
Gwent Police said the man has since been charged.
He is due to appear before Newport Magistrates' Court on Monday.
