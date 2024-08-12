BRANDON WATKINS, 31, of Coldra Road, Newport was banned from driving for 14 months after pleading guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Alexandra Road on October 20, 2023.

He must pay £250 costs and he was fined £214 and ordered to pay a £65 surcharge.

LIAM BATT, 30, of Malmesbury Close, Newport must pay £237 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to possession/having custody of a fighting dog – an XL Bully – on May 12.

A contingent destruction order was made for the dog.

LUCY INDGE, 26, of Old Monmouth Road, Abergavenny was banned from driving for 17 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A465 in Brynmawr on July 18.

She must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SHELLEY HORSFIELD, 38, of Baldwin Street, Newport was banned from driving for 17 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Risca Road on July 17.

She must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GWYNNE KEYTE, 53, of Goldcliff Road, Goldcliff, Newport was banned from driving for six months for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Cardiff Road on September 7, 2023.

He must pay £322 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SHANE DAVIES, 29, of St Cenydd Road, Trecenydd, Caerphilly was banned from driving for three years after he admitted drug driving with cannabis in his blood on The Square, Abertridwr on February 7

GEMMA BALLINGER, 41, of Mallard Way, Duffryn, Newport was conditionally discharged for nine months after she admitted stealing deodorant and laundry products worth £14.17 from Spar on Bassaleg Road on July 7.

She must pay £40.17 in compensation and a surcharge.

ANDREW YEMM, 63, of York Place, Newport was jailed for eight weeks after he pleaded guilty to harassment between May 14 and July 6.

He was made the subject of a two-year restraining order not to contact his victim and has to pay a £154 surcharge.

PAUL ROBERTS, 44, of Pencoed Avenue, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood was banned from driving for 20 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 79 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Attlee Road on July 14.

He must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JAMES YOUNG, 30, of Gilchrist Walk, Blaenavon was conditionally discharged for nine months after he admitted threatening to a 999 operator and police officers that he would smash windows belonging to the Talygarn Unit at Pontypool's County Hospital on July 14.

He has to pay £111 in costs and a surcharge.