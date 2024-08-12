South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

Police at scene of crash on main road near recycling centre with road blocked

Live

Crash closes Pandy Lane, Llanbradach

Emergency
By Sallie Phillips

  • A crash has closed Pandy Lane in Llanbradach near the recycling centre turning
  • Police are on scene and drivers are advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos