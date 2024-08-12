There are a few very simple things we can all to do stay safe when we experience very high temperatures.

Some people are likely to be more vulnerable than others to the heat, including the elderly, those with chronic illnesses or conditions, anyone with the inability to keep themselves cool, such as the very young or those with severe mental disabilities, or anyone in a situation that may result in overexposure to the heat.

Whatever the case, it is important to do your best to keep cool and hydrated in the heat.

Here are some of the top tips to stay safe:

look out for those who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated – older people, those with underlying conditions and those who live alone are particularly at risk

stay cool indoors by closing curtains on rooms that face the sun – and remember that it may be cooler outdoors than indoors

drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol

never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals

check that fridges, freezers and fans are working properly

try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm, when the UV rays are strongest

walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat, if you have to go out in the heat

avoid physical exertion in the hottest parts of the day (12-3pm)

make sure you take water with you if you are travelling

take care and make sure to follow local safety advice if you are going into the water to cool down

check medicines can be stored according to the instructions on the packaging

Temperatures are set to reach between 24 and 27 degrees in the hottest part of the day between 12 and 3pm.