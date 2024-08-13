The Platform for Indian Democracy, representing mainly second and third generation British Indians, has called for urgent action to address disinformation on social media that incited far-right violence against UK minorities.

The unrest began after the Southport knife attack on children during a dance class.

Misinformation falsely identifying the suspect as an immigrant and Muslim spurred the violence. Far-right extremists then targeted mosques, asylum-seeker accommodations, migration lawyers, and other minority communities.

Suresh Grover, co-director of The Monitoring Group, one of the oldest anti-racist grassroots organisations in Britain and advisor to the Platform for Indian Democracy, warned of the swift disinformation spread fuelling violent far-right actions.

He said: "Governments must urgently act on the misinformation that is radicalising our politics, threatening minority rights, and destabilising democracy itself in Europe, the US, and India.

"In our global village, disinformation and toxic views about different ethnic groups and religions can spread like wildfire and threaten the safety of communities everywhere.

"The rhetoric and actions we are witnessing during these riots do not reflect the true spirit of the UK. We must now stand together in solidarity to defend our shared values and support those affected by these attacks."

Raul Lai, leader of the Platform for Indian Democracy, echoed this sentiment.

He said: "The horrific and frightening violence we have seen across the UK has no place in our democracy.

"We had heard about such violence from our parents who faced similar hatred in the 80s. Today’s Britain should not have any place for such viciousness.

"The democratic values of inclusivity and diversity strengthen communities, not destroy them. These values must be protected and championed in the face of racism and misinformation.

"The Platform for Indian Democracy calls for urgent and decisive action to combat misinformation, protect vulnerable communities, and reaffirm the democratic principles that unite us.

"We must collectively address the root causes of this unrest and work towards a more inclusive and harmonious society."