The Wave played host to the Reef x Heads Above The Waves Surf Experience.

This was organised as part of a collaborative ‘blue health’ campaign, encouraging people to spend time in and around water to improve their mental wellbeing.

The event saw 16 young people from varying backgrounds and experiences come together for their first surf lesson.

The group heard from Heads Above The Waves co-founder Si Martin (Image: Reef UK)

Hosted by global Reef ambassador Mike Lay and photographer Evie Johnstone, each participant received a limited edition ‘blue health’ goodie bag and a pair of Reef sandals.

Travelling from across the UK to attend, the group spent the morning mastering their surf skills.

Mr Lay said: "Blue health for me is a really important aspect of my own mental health and I think it can be for so many others.

The group had a chance to surf the waves (Image: Reef UK)

"Seeing people who’ve never surfed before catch that first wave and have that sense of achievement of getting to their feet is just magical."

Participants shared their experiences, including Bristol’s Abdi Ali.

He said: "That moment when I was on the board just gave me the ultimate sense of focus and calm.

"Everything can be so hectic around you, but when you’re focusing on popping up and riding the wave there’s that complete moment of silence and it’s just you and the water."

More than a dozen young people took part (Image: Reef UK)

Lucy Walker, 20, said: "Honestly, for me it felt like flying.

"Gliding across the wave when you finally stand up, the happiness you feel is incredible. I’d say for anyone that’s never tried it, definitely give it a go!"

Si Martin, founder of Cardiff-based Heads Above The Waves, said: "Having it culminate in an event like this where it offers a level playing field and everyone is able to learn together is perfect."