The UK's decision to leave the European Union and former Primer Minister Boris Johnson's negotiations meant that British travellers are under "third-country" nationals when visiting EU nations.

Away from not using e-gates in EU countries, there are some rules for Brits around passports and stamps and how that will be changing in November 2024.

Do British passports get stamped in Europe?

Currently, under travel rules all British travellers must get their travel documents (passport) inspected and stamped when visiting a European country.

However, this will be changing in November 2024.

What is the entry-exit-system and how will it affect British travellers?





According to the Independent, the EU will launch the 'entry-exit-system' (EES) that is expected to record the movements of non-EU visitors.

Visitors' movements will be recorded in the Schengen Area, covering all EU nations except Cyprus and Ireland, Iceland, Norway and Switzerland.

Although movement will be tracked, it does mean that passport stamping will end but every non-EU traveller will be fingerprinted and must provide a facial biometric.

It is also expected that by mid-2025, UK visitors will have to apply online to get permission to enter the Schengen Area, costing £6 got three years.

Can UK passport holders use EU lanes?





Now that the UK is no longer part of the EU, UK passport holders can no longer use the EU or EEA passport lanes at airports.

Instead, you now have to use the 'non-EU' or 'third country' lane where your passport will be checked and stamped by the border officer upon entry and exit.

Some countries in the EU are currently rolling out the e-gate system typically used in UK airports, however, many continue to use manual passport checks for non-EU visitors.